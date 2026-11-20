Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said that he currently does not know which club he will play for next season. The 35-year-old centre-back's contract expires in the summer, and his future at Anfield has not yet been determined.

Contract expires in the summer

Van Dijk told Sky Sports that he feels good, monitors his physical condition and believes he can play for many more years. At the same time, he stressed that any reports about his decision regarding next season are untrue, as he himself does not yet know what he will do.

According to the footballer, he is currently focused on the upcoming match against Manchester United and then on Champions League games. He added that he is calm about the contract situation and is not looking too far into the future.

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Nearly ten years at the club

Van Dijk noted that by summer his journey at Liverpool will have lasted nearly ten years and has become an important part of his life. He said he would be grateful for everything that has happened during that time. If the contract is not extended, the defender will say goodbye to the club in the summer.

During his time at Liverpool, the Dutchman won two Premier League titles and the Champions League. He also positively assessed his partnership with 21-year-old fellow centre-back Jérémy Jacquet, calling him a mature player who can become even stronger.

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