In Manchester, United Kingdom, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes confirmed that the club had offered him a new contract, but negotiations have currently been put on hold. In an interview with Sky Sports News, the footballer said the club's priority should be returning to winning.

Negotiations on hold

According to Fernandes, the sides discussed the contract at the end of last season and at the beginning of the current one. However, due to the situation in the team and the club, he decided to postpone the matter. The Portuguese midfielder also denied reports that he had allegedly demanded a pay rise or a longer contract extension.

Sky Sports News reports that Fernandes rejected two contract offers from the club. Manchester United made the first of them in the summer, when discussions over a new deal began. The current contract of the 32-year-old player expires at the end of the season, and the club has an option to extend it for another year. Exercising this option would also prevent the footballer from negotiating with foreign clubs in January over a possible free transfer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Future at the club

Fernandes stressed that he would not stand in the club's way if it decided to part ways with him. He noted that he had opportunities to leave Manchester United during previous summer transfer windows, but each time chose to stay.

The midfielder also said that his goals had not changed: he wants to win the English Premier League and the Champions League with the club. At the same time, Fernandes acknowledged that it would probably be difficult for the team to win the English title this season. He also said that fans had been too patient after several years without the club winning the league.

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