In Cardiff, Wales, the Wales rugby team defeated Japan 28-21 in a Nations Championship match, but team captain Dewi Lake was dissatisfied with the quality of the performance. The Welsh secured a bonus-point victory, with tries scored by Josh Adams, prop Archie Griffin and winger Louis Rees-Zammit.

This victory was Wales' second in four tournament matches. As BBC Sport reports, 52,425 fans attended the match. The team had to hold on to its lead late in the game; it was only Wales' fourth victory in 13 Test matches under Steve Tandy.

Lake pointed to shortcomings in the performance

According to Lake, the team let itself down for a significant part of the match. He noted that before the camp, the players had agreed to do things that, in his view, they did not do in the match against Japan.

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At the same time, the captain stressed that the victory was important for confidence and mutual trust within the team. He recalled Wales' previous losing streaks, including a record 18 consecutive defeats in Test matches.

Matches against New Zealand and Australia ahead

Wales are in fifth place in the Northern Hemisphere teams table. New Zealand will come to Cardiff next Saturday, and on 21 November the Welsh will play Australia at the Principality Stadium. Lake acknowledged that the current level of performance was not sufficient to compete against such opponents.

Head coach Steve Tandy also said that he had expected more from the team. He noted the breaks and episodes in which Wales managed to open up Japan's defence, but pointed to insufficient conversion of chances. Japan coach Eddie Jones called the match a missed opportunity for his young team to beat Wales in Cardiff for the first time.

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