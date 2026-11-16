Scotland men's national team captain Andy Robertson has set the team's record for appearances. In the Nations League match against Switzerland, he made his 103rd appearance for the national team and surpassed the previous achievement, Sky Sports reports.

Dalglish's record

Robertson overtook Sir Kenny Dalglish, who made 102 appearances for Scotland between 1971 and 1986. Dalglish's record stood for 40 years.

Before his record-breaking appearance, 32-year-old Robertson said that he considers Dalglish the greatest footballer for him. He also stressed Dalglish's importance to Scotland.

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National team career

Robertson made his national team debut in a match against Poland in 2014. In the same year, he scored his first goal for Scotland in a game against England.

In 2021, Robertson captained Scotland under Steve Clarke at Euro 2020. It was the team's first major tournament since 1998. The footballer also scored the decisive goal in an away match against Poland in the 2024/25 Nations League.

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