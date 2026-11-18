International shipping companies are urging ship captains to refresh their traditional navigation skills without GPS due to increased jamming and spoofing of satellite signals in the Strait of Hormuz. As The National reports, UK parliamentary hearings were told of a significant increase in such electronic interference, which the publication links to Iran.

Nearly a thousand vessels a day

Lee Wilcox-Jones, an expert at Satellite Applications Catapult, said that in June 2026, an average of 970 vessels per day experienced jamming in the Strait of Hormuz. According to data cited by The National, 98% of all GPS jamming incidents recorded globally occurred in the Gulf area.

The interference primarily affects tankers and container ships passing through the strait. Signal spoofing poses a particular danger: a vessel's receiver may display false coordinates, potentially leading to a collision or grounding.

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Navigation without a satellite signal

The UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) urged shipping companies and port authorities to assess their readiness to operate without GPS. Crews are recommended to refresh their skills in using maps and charts, as well as account for possible communication disruptions.

The publication also notes that more attention is being paid to training sailors in Morse code light signalling. Since the beginning of November, 17 attacks on vessels have occurred in the Strait of Hormuz, according to The National, including a fire that broke out on the tanker Tara Gas on Monday. In October, 29 vessels were attacked.

Military dependence on satellites

At the same hearings, former head of UK Space Command Major General Paul Tedman said that about 3,000 systems in an army brigade depend on space systems. This concerns communications, navigation, logistics and missile guidance, among other areas. According to an estimate presented at the hearings, the loss of positioning, navigation and timing systems would cost the UK £1.4 billion per day.

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