In Paisley, Scotland’s women’s national team will play the World Cup qualifying play-off final without captain Caroline Weir. The midfielder is recovering from a muscle injury and has not played for Lyon since being injured during the warm-up before a match against the Czech Republic a month ago.

Weir has made 122 appearances and scored 32 goals for Scotland. BBC Sport reports that she is absent from the squad for the matches against Sweden.

Squad changes

Aston Villa forward Mia McAuley will also miss the matches due to recent calf problems. Newcastle midfielder Beth Lumsden and Ipswich Town forward Eilidh Adams have instead been called up to the Scotland squad.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The players named for the matches include Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert, Liverpool’s Sam Kerr, Angel City’s Claire Emslie, as well as Martha Thomas and Kathleen McGovern of Newcastle.

Play-off schedule

The first match of the tie will take place in Paisley on 1 December, with the return leg to be held in Stockholm on 5 December. Victory in the play-off could secure Scotland a place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. At the same time, the lowest-ranked winner of the European play-off finals may play in the intercontinental play-off in February.

Sweden have appeared at every Women’s World Cup since the first tournament in 1991 and won bronze medals at the last two editions.

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