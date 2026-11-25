In Italy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the country’s Bishops’ Conference, called sexual abuse of minors by clergy a “horrific crime.” He made the statement in Assisi during the presentation of the first large-scale study of sexual crimes committed by clergy in Italy, ANSA English reports.

The cardinal’s statement

Zuppi urged people not to hide the Church’s shame over such crimes. “Let us not hide our shame,” he said. The cardinal also stated that these crimes reveal the evil that has entered the Church, and therefore they must be called by their proper names and their horrific nature must be acknowledged.

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Report data

According to the report, 70% of victims were male, and almost all of them were under the age of 17. In 24% of cases, the abuse took place in a church or sacristy.

The report also states that more than 38% of clergy members against whom reports were made are still actively serving.

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