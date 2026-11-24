Cardiologists in the United States have updated clinical guidelines for controlling cholesterol and other lipid metabolism disorders. The document, which replaces the 2018 recommendations, calls for earlier assessment of cardiovascular risks and, where necessary, earlier use of lipid-lowering medications. This was reported by ScienceAlert.

Earlier screening and risk assessment

The new guidelines recommend starting cholesterol checks in children aged 9–11 if they have not been tested earlier. If there is a family history of severe cardiovascular disease or cholesterol-related disorders, screening may begin at the age of two.

Doctors are also advised to use the PREVENT calculator to assess 10- and 30-year cardiovascular disease risk in patients aged 30 to 79. The calculation takes into account, among other factors, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, age, and health-affecting habits.

LDL targets

The guideline authors advise all adults to have their lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), level measured at least once in their lifetime. A high level of this largely inherited cholesterol-carrying particle is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke regardless of LDL levels.

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For people with borderline or intermediate risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the target LDL cholesterol level is set at below 100 mg/dL. For patients at high risk or with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who are not in the very high-risk group, it should be below 70 mg/dL. For the very high-risk group, a level below 55 mg/dL is recommended.

Medication and lifestyle

Statins remain the primary medications for lowering LDL, but the guidelines also cover ezetimibe, bempedoic acid, PCSK9 inhibitors, and inclisiran. In July 2026, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor, enlicitide, which reduced LDL by more than 50% in trials. At the same time, a study intended to determine its effect on heart attacks and strokes is still ongoing.

Healthy eating, other lifestyle changes, and regular medical check-ups remain the unchanged first line of prevention. The guidelines were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

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