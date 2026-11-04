In Antigua and Barbuda, representatives of the Caribbean movement for reparatory justice said that debt relief and development aid from the United Kingdom cannot be considered a substitute for reparations for centuries of slavery. The Guardian reports.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham previously said he was ready to begin a structured dialogue on slavery and reparations and did not rule out an apology from Britain. At the same time, he rejected the payment of reparations. Instead, Burnham proposed discussing a review of debts for small Commonwealth countries and announced the allocation of £40 million for critical infrastructure in the Caribbean over the next three years.

Demands of the reparations movement

Former Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, who is involved in the Repair Campaign, said that countries in the region could welcome the British proposals. However, he said, the Caribbean will resist attempts to treat debt restructuring or development aid as a form of reparations.

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The 10-point plan of the Caribbean Community Reparations Commission provides specifically for debt cancellation rather than restructuring, as well as financial compensation. The document states that the existing debts of former colonies are linked across generations to centuries of colonial exploitation.

Participation of affected communities

British Labour Party MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on African reparations, stressed that reparatory justice arrangements must be reached with the participation of people affected by the consequences of slavery. She called the right of affected communities to determine the content of such decisions themselves a key issue.

Kingsley Abbott, director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London, also said that communities that have been harmed must have the decisive voice in determining what reparations should look like. The UK Foreign Office said the government intends to strengthen relations with Commonwealth partners, including through cooperation on global debt, the climate crisis and economic development.

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