The Caribbean Football Union said it would vote collectively for the re-election of FIFA President Gianni Infantino for a new term. As Der Spiegel reports, this decision has further strengthened the position of the incumbent head of world football ahead of the election.

Votes from the Caribbean region

The Caribbean Football Union includes 31 national associations, 25 of which have the right to vote in the FIFA presidential election. The organization adopted a common position after consultations with all its members.

The CFU explained its support by citing FIFA’s financial assistance for the development of football in the region. At the same time, the union said it would continue to demand greater transparency, accountable governance and fundamental reforms in the football community.

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The CFU’s position differs from the approach of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, which opposed Infantino.

Election in March 2027

Infantino is seeking re-election for a fourth term at the FIFA Congress, which will take place on March 18, 2027, in Rabat. Earlier, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation, promised him unconditional support. According to the publication, the FIFA chief can also count on a significant number of votes from Africa, South America and Oceania.

Candidates for the position of FIFA president must submit their applications by November 18. Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, and former Swiss footballer Ramon Vega have announced their intention to run. Der Spiegel assesses their chances as slim. It is also unknown whether the European Football Union will nominate its own candidate; Arsène Wenger is mentioned among the possible contenders.

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