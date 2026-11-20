Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen did not play two rapid classical chess games at the Total World Championship Pilot tournament in Budapest, Hungary, in order not to risk his rating falling below 2800 points. Before that, the 35-year-old grandmaster had a run of ten games without a win, including a loss to Armenian chess player Haik Martirosyan, The Guardian reports.

Winless streak

Carlsen was among the favorites to reach the semifinals, but due to his poor run, he played in the semifinal for 17th–20th places against Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva. The Norwegian improved his results in blitz and rapid chess, but did not turn up for two rapid classical chess games after the outcome of the contest had already been determined.

Carlsen argued that the match had effectively ended, so the classical games should not be included in the rating. According to the publication, refusals to play rapid classical games after the result of a match had been determined later spread to other contests at the tournament.

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Battle for the lead

Carlsen's advantage over Americans Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, which had previously stood at 40 rating points, shrank to a single-digit figure. In the match for 17th–18th places, he defeated Vladislav Artemiev in a rapid classical chess game and took an 11:9 lead.

The tournament finalists were Dutchman Anish Giri and Frenchman Alireza Firouzja. Giri won the first day of the final match 11:9, so Firouzja needed to win the next encounter to take the contest to Armageddon.

The competition format in Budapest was criticized by American grandmaster Wesley So. He said that participants played eight games a day with different time controls for four consecutive days, but later withdrew his previous comments.

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