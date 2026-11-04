Karmiel orders inspection of all public shelters — Anadolu Agency

The municipality of Karmiel in northern Israel has ordered inspections of all public shelters and stepped up preparations for possible emergencies. As Anadolu Agency reports, the instruction was issued by the city's mayor, Moshe Koninsky.

Shelter inspections

The mayor instructed the head of the city security service and relevant teams to inspect every public shelter and ensure that the city is ready to respond to an emergency. At the same time, the municipality noted that the instructions of the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command had not changed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of a possible strike

The heightened preparations followed reports in Israeli media that the United States may be preparing a new strike against Iran after the midterm elections in the United States. These reports referred to disagreements over the conditions for resuming negotiations.

According to the agency, the United States and Israel began attacks against Iran on February 28, after which Tehran struck Israel and US facilities in the region. In April, the sides reached a ceasefire agreement. In June, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but its implementation was halted due to disputes over security in the strait.

Read us on