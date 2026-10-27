Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Ottawa, Canada, that the chances of a trade deal with the United States would increase if Washington moves closer to accepting the Canadian side’s key terms. Answering journalists’ questions about a possible agreement, he stressed that Ottawa would sign it only if it serves the interests of Canadians.

Canada’s position

According to Carney, the Canadian side will assess any possible agreement as a whole. He noted that Canada did not agree to sign the terms proposed in August because of clearly defined boundaries, or “red lines.”

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Canada is prepared to sign an agreement on terms that serve the interests of all Canadians, he added.

Trump’s statement

Carney’s comment came the day after US President Donald Trump said that Washington was “getting close to a deal” with Canada. Before a rally on Sunday, Trump also claimed that Ottawa had benefited from the United States for a long time. Anadolu Agency reports on the Canadian prime minister’s statements.

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