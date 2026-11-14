Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canada has concluded negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement with the Philippines. He said this on November 14 in Manila. According to him, the document could be signed in about six months.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the agreement will provide for the elimination of tariffs on more than 90% of tariff lines. It will cover areas from agriculture to aerospace and artificial intelligence, although Carney did not disclose specific terms.

Trade expectations

Carney called the arrangement with Manila the most comprehensive trade agreement among those concluded by the Philippines. He expects trade between the two countries to triple over the next decade.

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In 2025, total trade between Canada and the Philippines amounted to about $2.4 billion. In a separate statement, the Philippine side said it expects to finalize the trade agreement within the next year.

Negotiations with ASEAN

Carney also said that Canada’s negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes 11 countries, are largely complete. According to him, a potential agreement would be ASEAN’s first trade agreement with a partner outside Asia.

The Canadian prime minister called these arrangements part of a strategy to build a network of reliable partners, expand trade opportunities and reduce relative dependence on the United States. According to him, Canada’s bilateral trade with ASEAN countries exceeds $50 billion a year and grew by nearly 25% over the past year.

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