Flood zone maps from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) may underestimate flood risk for about 6 million homes in the United States. According to one estimate, 14.6 million properties nationwide are exposed to flood risk, Fortune reports.

Official maps are often outdated: some were created about 20 years ago. Even after updates, they are largely based on historical flood data rather than projections of future risks.

Risks differ even on the same street

The authors of a study published in the journal Applied Geography calculated vulnerability indicators for nearly 1 million homes in Houston. They found that these indicators vary more among individual homes within the same neighborhood than they do on average between different neighborhoods.

Scientists note that FEMA maps primarily answer the question of whether water can reach a particular area, but do not assess the consequences for a specific dwelling. Homes in the same flood zone may have different levels of vulnerability due to water depth, the age and condition of the structure, road accessibility, and insurance coverage.

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For example, a newer, well-maintained home with flood insurance may recover much more easily from the same disaster than an older uninsured dwelling located in a lower part of the street.

Four vulnerability factors

To assess vulnerability in Harris County, researchers combined four groups of data: likely flood depth, the age and condition of the home, congestion on surrounding roads, and financial indicators, including repair costs and the prevalence of flood insurance.

An event referred to as a 100-year flood is considered by scientists to be flooding with a 1% probability in any given year. Their previous work in Houston showed that more than half of the 100,000 documented buildings prone to flooding are located outside the official boundaries of risk zones. Such homes are more often in worse condition and lack insurance protection.

The authors emphasize that standard homeowners insurance policies in the United States mostly do not cover flood damage. They propose that communities use address-level risk data together with local information about homes, roads, and insurance to identify dwellings most in need of protective measures.

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