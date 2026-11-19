Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Blooming Chestnut Trees” was sold at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, United States, for $190.4 million. This is a new auction record for the artist’s works and the second-highest amount ever paid for a work of art at a Sotheby’s auction, Der Spiegel reports.

Record price at auction

The work, created in 1890 shortly before van Gogh’s death, was estimated at $180 million before the auction. The sale price exceeded the previous estimate by $10.4 million.

The previous record for a van Gogh painting was held by “Orchard with Cypresses,” which was sold for $117.2 million in 2022.

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Agreement on the painting’s provenance

The auction was preceded by a dispute over the change of ownership of the painting during the period of Nazi persecution. U.S. media wrote about claims that the Jewish family that had previously owned the work may have been forced to sell it in the 1930s.

According to Sotheby’s, publisher and Fischer-Verlag founder Samuel Fischer acquired the painting in 1909. After his death, it passed to his wife, and in 1936 it was sold to another family. In 1975, the work was acquired by the Argentine Blakier-Arrieta family, the current owners of the painting.

On the eve of the auction, Sotheby’s announced an agreement between the current owners and the heirs of the Fischer family. The auction house said the parties had reached a mutually acceptable settlement that recognizes the Fischer family’s suffering during the Holocaust. The details of the agreement were not disclosed.

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