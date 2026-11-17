Researchers at Yale School of Medicine tested the QBSAFE tool — a set of cards that allows people with diabetes to select, before an appointment, topics that are important to discuss with a doctor. As News-Medical reports, after six months, the QBSAFE group recorded higher clinician satisfaction and patient adherence to prescribed medications than under the usual approach.

14 cards for talking with a doctor

QBSAFE consists of 14 cards with statements about different aspects of living with diabetes and its treatment. Before a consultation, a patient can select up to three cards with issues they want to raise. This helps set the agenda for the conversation with the doctor.

The cards cover quality of life, treatment burden, therapy safety and concerns about complications. Among the statements are, in particular, phrases about being tired of the time spent managing diabetes and difficulties following recommendations on diet and physical activity. The set also includes positive experiences — for example, feeling proud of managing the disease independently.

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The tool was developed on the basis of research into factors affecting the quality of life of people with diabetes, as well as patient feedback.

Conversations about treatment burden

In two related studies published in JAMA Network Open and the Journal of General Internal Medicine, researchers compared consultations using the cards with usual medical care. During visits, the cards more often directed the conversation toward treatment burden, including taking medications, following dietary and physical activity recommendations, and difficult life circumstances.

According to the researchers, such discussions did not lengthen appointments or reduce attention to blood sugar control. At the same time, over six months the cards themselves did not provide a statistically significant improvement in glucose control, treatment burden, diabetes-related distress or the disease’s impact on daily life. The team plans to develop additional tools and training so that doctors can use information received from patients to simplify treatment.

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