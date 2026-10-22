Qatar and France, following talks in Doha, called on Israel to withdraw its troops from Gaza in accordance with the agreed ceasefire terms, as well as to end its settlement policy in the occupied West Bank. This is stated in a joint statement released by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a meeting between the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and French President Emmanuel Macron, Anadolu Agency reports.

Calls regarding Gaza and the West Bank

The sides reaffirmed their opposition to any annexation of the occupied West Bank. They also called for an end to Israeli settlement policy and violence by Israeli settlers.

Qatar and France stressed the need to fully implement the Gaza ceasefire agreements. According to their statement, this entails the withdrawal of Israeli forces under the agreed terms and the urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. Both countries also reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution and the holding of Palestinian elections.

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Iran, Lebanon and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz

In the statement, Qatar and France condemned what they described as Iran’s military attacks on countries in the region and called for a diplomatic settlement that would ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear program. They also advocated restoring unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without charges.

Regarding Lebanon, the sides supported the full implementation of the trilateral framework agreement, which provides for the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty, the disarmament of Hezbollah and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops. They also warned against a security vacuum after the end of the UN peacekeeping mission’s mandate and called for continued international support for the Lebanese authorities and armed forces.

Qatar and France stated their readiness to jointly support stabilization and economic projects in Syria in coordination with the Syrian authorities. Separately, the countries agreed to expand cooperation in the defense, security and economic spheres.

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