Pakistani citizens can obtain a 30-day tourist visa for Qatar upon arrival if they meet the established requirements. The Express Tribune reports this, citing Qatar’s Ministry of Interior.

Visa requirements

According to information on the ministry’s website, an applicant must have at least 5,000 Qatari riyals in cash or an equivalent amount on a valid credit card. A confirmed return ticket and a passport valid for at least six months are also required to obtain the visa.

Passengers arriving in Qatar directly from Pakistan must provide a polio vaccination certificate. This requirement applies specifically to travellers heading to Qatar directly from Pakistan.

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Extension and business trips

The tourist visa can be extended for another 30 days. To arrange an extension, a visitor must have a confirmed return ticket before the extension is granted.

Pakistani citizens travelling to Qatar for business purposes can arrange their visit only through accredited companies.

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