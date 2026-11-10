Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman made an unplanned visit to Paris, France, on November 10, where he met with European and Saudi counterparts on the sidelines of a G7 meeting. He briefed them on talks he held earlier this week in Washington with US President Donald Trump.

As The National reports, G7 observers viewed the visit positively as a possible sign of progress toward a diplomatic settlement of the war between the United States and Iran. Qatar is the main mediator between Washington and Tehran.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G7

The meeting in Paris lasted less than an hour. It was organized by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The participants included the heads of foreign affairs ministries of Germany, Johann Wadephul; the United Kingdom, Ed Miliband; Italy, Antonio Tajani; and Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

French diplomatic sources said that participants focused on the Iranian crisis and its security and economic consequences for the region and the international community. Saudi Arabia and Egypt were invited guests at the two-day G7 meeting in Paris.

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Iran and the situation in Lebanon

After meeting with the Qatari prime minister, Trump said that a resumption of military action against Iran was currently “quite unlikely.” At the same time, he noted that the United States was ready to act if the situation in the Middle East changed.

Washington wants Iran to give up nuclear materials before sanctions are eased, while Tehran says it has no intention of doing so. European countries are not directly involved in mediation. According to the publication, Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz contributed to rising energy prices and social tensions in Europe. France and the United Kingdom proposed supporting security in the strait through an international maritime mission after a diplomatic settlement between the United States and Iran.

A separate topic of the talks was the security situation in southern Lebanon. France and Italy are working to create a multinational mission with a military component to replace UNIFIL, whose peacekeepers, according to The National, are to leave the country by December 31. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the new mission does not necessarily have to be military and will require the consent of Lebanon and Israel.

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