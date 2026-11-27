As of November 27, Qatar recorded 41 shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the highest number since the start of the war between the United States and Iran. This is more than the 35 shipments in October and 21 in September.

Transit through the Strait of Hormuz

As The National reports, Qatar is using tankers that switch off their automatic identification system (AIS) to avoid detection and attacks. A Kpler representative said that only about 15% of shipments are carried out with AIS switched on, and these vessels are heading to Kuwait. The remaining vessels are bound for Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, India, Japan and South Korea.

According to Bloomberg estimates, Qatar has deployed at least 34 LNG carriers to transport fuel through the strait. At the beginning of the conflict, the country almost did not route vessels along this route.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Volumes remain below pre-war levels

Despite the increase in the number of shipments, Qatar's expected LNG exports in November amount to 3.3 million tonnes, nearly half the more than 6.5 million tonnes before the conflict began in late February.

According to the publication, Iranian missile strikes in March damaged trains 4 and 6 of the Ras Laffan industrial complex. This took out of operation capacity of 12.8 million tonnes of LNG per year, or about 17% of Qatari exports. QatarEnergy declared long-term force majeure under contracts with buyers in China, South Korea, Italy and Belgium. The company's CEO, Saad al-Kaabi, estimated annual revenue losses at $20 billion and said that recovery could take from three to five years.

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