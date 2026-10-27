In Doha, Qatar, on October 27, Iran was urged to demonstrate goodwill by ending threats against countries in the region and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. This comes amid mediation efforts to reach an agreement between Tehran and Washington, Euronews reports.

Ibrahim bin Sultan Al-Hashimi, director of the Media and Communications Department at Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, said that Doha had heard positive statements from the Iranian side, but Tehran still needed to demonstrate goodwill through concrete actions. According to him, a recent visit by a Qatari delegation to Tehran was part of mediation efforts alongside Pakistan and other regional partners.

Exchange of proposals continues

Al-Hashimi did not specify whether the Qatari delegation had conveyed a new proposal. He said that the sides continue to exchange messages and ideas, but no breakthrough in the talks has been announced. According to him, both Washington and Tehran have spoken about the possibility of further escalation as well as a diplomatic settlement.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry representative also said that Qatar and its neighbors in the Persian Gulf are ready to join a regional security system. It would have to be based on respect for sovereignty and a commitment not to attack one another.

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Contacts in Tehran and the situation in the strait

On the previous day, Saudi Arabia’s defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met with Iranian leaders in Tehran. Iranian state media reported that all four countries had agreed to continue negotiations on peace and security. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed the Mecca Pact on mutual defense in August.

The United States and Iran, according to Euronews, differ over the terms of a possible agreement. Tehran wants the United States to lift the blockade of its ports and sanctions on Iranian oil exports, while Washington demands a reduction in uranium enrichment. Iranian restrictions on shipping and the US blockade have significantly disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas exports from Persian Gulf countries. According to ANZ Research estimates, shipping volumes through the strait stood at about 60% of normal levels.

The talks are taking place amid attacks by Yemen’s Houthis, whom Euronews describes as backed by Iran, on Saudi Arabia. On Monday, the Egyptian parliament authorized the provision of military support for the defense of the kingdom.

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