The Catholic education network in Australia’s Northern Territory has warned parents and guardians of students at 18 schools that there may be an increased presence of uniformed police near the institutions. This came after two teenagers were charged with terrorism-related offences in less than a week.

As ABC News reports, a teenage girl whose name has not been disclosed for legal reasons appeared before the Northern Territory Youth Justice Court on Wednesday. She is accused of collecting or creating documents that could facilitate terrorist attacks. A week earlier, a teenage boy appeared in court on the same charge.

Precautionary measure

Catholic Education NT director Paul Greaves, in a letter to school communities, urged them not to speculate about the charges, identities, motives and possible implications of the case. He said appropriate protective measures had been introduced.

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According to him, the additional presence of law enforcement officers is a precautionary measure intended to reassure the community. The letter stressed that this does not confirm a specific or imminent threat. Greaves clarified that police officers would not actively patrol schools, but might be nearby or visit them to collect evidence as part of the investigation.

Investigation continues

Acting Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police Adam Rice said that the Joint Counter Terrorism Team had identified several schools as part of the investigation. A representative of the group also confirmed that detectives had seized materials from a house in northern Australia which, according to investigators, indicated mixed ideological motivation, including glorification of mass attacks at schools.

Bishop of the Northern Territory Charles Gauci called for calm and joint action to reduce the risk of youth radicalisation. Meanwhile, Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research director Lyndon Coombes noted that the presence of uniformed police could cause anxiety among some Indigenous Australian students. National Justice Project head George Newhouse said that additional measures must be clearly justified, necessary and regularly reviewed.

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