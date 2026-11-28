Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the Israel Defense Forces to use the evacuation of Palestinian neighborhoods in Hebron as a tool for responding to attacks. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Evacuation of neighborhoods

Under the directive, Israeli military personnel are to take control of areas from which, according to the Israeli side, an attacker operated and evacuate residents for an extended period. These measures are planned to be used in addition to other punitive measures, including the demolition of attackers' homes.

An unnamed security official said that the evacuation is intended to protect the population during IDF operations, including detentions, interrogations and searches. According to him, Hebron is to be divided into neighborhoods, and after an attack, the entire neighborhood from which, according to Israeli forces, the attacker emerged is to be evacuated.

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Shin Bet assessment

According to The Jerusalem Post, citing Walla, Shin Bet representatives provided an assessment according to which the temporary establishment of control over Palestinian neighborhoods helps collect intelligence and creates a deterrent effect. The official also said that this assessment has legal significance for implementing the directive.

The IDF launched an operation in Hebron after a shooting at the Judea Junction near the entrance to the city on October 23, 2026. According to the source, two Israeli servicemen were killed then: Senior Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roitman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Suilam.

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