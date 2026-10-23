In Israel, the number of post-traumatic stress disorder cases among military personnel has risen by 40% since September 2023, Defense Minister Israel Katz said in January. France 24 reports on the psychological consequences of prolonged fighting for reservists and veterans.

Thousands of military personnel need help

According to the outlet, 60% of more than 22,000 people treated for war-related injuries have PTSD. A Knesset report states that 279 military personnel attempted suicide from January 2024 through July 2025.

In July last year, the Israeli parliament officially recognized “combat trauma” as a disability related to service in the armed forces. This allowed affected military personnel to receive state-funded treatment.

Testimonies from military personnel

Twenty-nine-year-old Lior Tapitzer said he experienced severe psychological consequences after the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, and several months of fighting in the Gaza Strip. After his service, he was deemed unfit for further reserve duty. According to Tapitzer, the desire for revenge and killing militants did not ease his condition but instead made him feel worse.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another reservist, 32-year-old infantry unit medic Or, who asked that his surname and face not be disclosed, said that he had spent more than 400 days in service since October 7 and sought PTSD treatment. After a soldier was killed in fighting near a tunnel entrance, he continued serving but was transferred from the front line to observation duties; he also began seeing a psychotherapist.

Strain on psychiatric care

Alon Reshef, director of the psychiatric service at the Clalit HaEmek Medical Center in Afula, said the facility is facing a continuous stream of patients with severe psychiatric disorders. According to him, queues for hospitalization are growing, cases are becoming more complex, and the number of involuntary hospitalizations has increased significantly.

Psychologist Ronen Sidi, who specializes in psychedelic treatment methods, is conducting experimental therapy for severe forms of PTSD using MDMA. According to him, the treatment is currently showing a reduction in the intensity of symptoms in patients. Ahead of the elections scheduled for October 27, Reshef expressed hope that the future government would pay more attention to the mental health of Israelis.

Read us on