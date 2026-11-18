Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the country will hold security zones in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria indefinitely due to threats on these fronts. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Conditions for troop withdrawal

According to Katz, Israel may withdraw its forces provided that Hamas is dismantled, Hezbollah is fully disarmed, and all jihadist threats in Syria are eliminated.

The minister also said that an attack by Hamas, Hezbollah or Syrian jihadist groups on any of the fronts could lead to Israel seizing additional territory in the respective country. According to him, this is intended to strengthen the Israel Defense Forces' defensive depth and deter further attacks.

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Pressure to withdraw troops

According to the publication, Israel is under pressure to partially or fully withdraw forces from the security zones it has held for between nine months and three years. This week, the U.S. Board of Peace, backed by the Donald Trump administration, criticized Israel at the UN Security Council over delays in fulfilling commitments related to the October 2025 ceasefire with Hamas. These included a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Earlier, Katz said that Israel could move from controlling nearly 70% of the Gaza Strip's territory to full control of the enclave. He also threatened to capture the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon as a possible northernmost point of advance for Israeli forces.

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