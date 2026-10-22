Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that opposition leaders would bear responsibility for possible future attacks on the country, should they occur. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing a statement by the minister.

Katz's statement

Katz named opposition leader Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan and other opposition representatives among those he would consider responsible. According to him, they repeatedly criticized him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and questioned the motives behind warnings of possible strikes by Israel's enemies ahead of elections or during voting.

The minister said that the warnings were based on information available to the government, but did not disclose intelligence details or name a specific planned attack. Katz also said that accusations that the government has political motives harm Israeli deterrence and may encourage the country's adversaries to act.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Opposition reaction

In response, Lapid called Katz's statement “reckless and hysterical” and said it was a gift to Israel's enemies. He accused the government of seeking excuses and trying to shift responsibility for Netanyahu's failures and those of his entourage onto the opposition.

Lapid also said that the government had failed to destroy Hamas, overthrow Iran, eliminate Hezbollah, and achieve success on the international stage. Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said that Katz was shifting responsibility in advance for a possible future catastrophe, while Democrats leader Yair Golan called the minister's words extremely irresponsible.

Read us on