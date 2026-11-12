Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to increase the permitted number of weekly flights to China during a meeting of aviation officials from the Central Asian countries and China in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan will raise the limit from 150 to 180 flights per week and add routes to Chengdu and Kashgar, while Uzbekistan will increase it from 100 to 114 flights.

The C5+1 working group meeting took place on November 3–5 and focused on implementing existing agreements and plans for further expansion of air connectivity, OilPrice reports. Uzbekistan also proposed opening new routes with Kazakhstan and increasing flight frequencies between Tashkent, Almaty and Astana.

Kazakhstan’s aviation and transport

Prior to the conference, Air Astana and China Southern Airlines concluded a strategic partnership agreement. Kazakhstan’s deputy transport minister said that the number of flights between Kazakhstan and China increased by 52% year on year.

Kazakhstan is preparing a 25-year civil aviation development master plan together with the International Civil Aviation Organization. The country is modernizing the airports of Almaty and Urzhar, building a second runway in Shymkent, and completing the construction of regional airports in Zaysan, Katon-Karagay and Kenderli.

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Kazakhstan and China also discussed establishing a joint direct investment fund with initial capital of up to $200 million. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the Bakhty–Ayagoz railway line is planned to be launched in 2027; it is expected to carry 20 million tonnes of cargo annually.

Chinese projects in the region

In Kyrgyzstan, China’s Ganfeng Lithium Group and the National Investment Agency signed a memorandum of cooperation in the mining sector. Kyrgyz Eldik Bank and the Xinjiang branch of the Export-Import Bank of China concluded an agreement to attract long-term financing for infrastructure, transport and technology projects.

Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport concluded an agreement with China’s Nanjing Communication Engineering Company Ltd on the reconstruction of the 54.1-kilometre Baldzhuvon–Sari-Khosor road in Khatlon Region. The project includes 10 bridges and 121 drainage structures and is financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development through a sovereign loan of up to €49.2 million.

In Turkmenistan, representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production signed a memorandum with Sany International Development Ltd. on cooperation in industry. A representative of the Ministry of Energy separately concluded a memorandum with TBEA Shenyang Transformer Group on cooperation in the energy sector. In Uzbekistan, China State Construction International Corporation discussed the preparation of road and pipeline projects with the construction minister.

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