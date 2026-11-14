Kazakhstan plans to issue tokenized government bonds in the first quarter of 2027. National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov announced this at the 14th Congress of Financiers in Almaty, CoinDesk reports. According to him, the National Bank will work on the issuance together with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance, and the first quarter is the most likely timeframe for the placement.

First issuance of tokenized notes

The plan was announced after Kazakhstan’s first placement of tokenized central bank notes. This month, the National Bank sold 91-day notes worth 50 billion tenge, or about $112 million. Of this amount, 10 billion tenge, approximately $22.3 million, were issued in tokenized form through the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, KASE.

The weighted average yield on the notes was 15.72%, while demand exceeded the supply volume by 1.4 times. Kazakhstan’s central bank rate, according to CoinDesk data for 2026, stands at 15.75%.

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Infrastructure for digital assets

KASE reported that its digital asset platform uses the Solana blockchain, while BitGo provides the infrastructure for asset custody. At the same time, KASE’s and BitGo’s participation in the future government bond issuance has not yet been confirmed.

The tokenized notes were liabilities of the National Bank, while the planned bonds will represent debt of the Ministry of Finance. In October, the National Bank also engaged Tether to study stablecoins and asset tokenization. Kazakh officials separately stated plans to tokenize real estate and other assets.

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