Kazakhstan has asked OPEC+ to raise its assessment of the country's sustainable oil production capacity. Iraq had previously made a similar demand. As OilPrice reports, citing Reuters, the request came four days before the group's meeting, at which it is to determine production policy for 2027.

Review of production capabilities

OPEC+ is conducting its first review aimed at determining how much oil each member country can sustainably produce. Its results are to be used to set production targets for the following year. According to one Reuters source, OPEC+ is holding consultations this week with countries that disagree with the preliminary assessments.

US consulting company DeGolyer and MacNaughton is assessing the production capacity of all OPEC+ participants except Russia, Iran and Venezuela. Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry confirmed that the review took place but did not disclose its conclusions or next steps.

According to OPEC, Kazakhstan's quota for November and December stands at 1.628 million barrels per day. The International Energy Agency estimated Kazakhstan's oil production in October at 1.76 million barrels per day, around 8% above this quota. In January 2025, Chevron began production under the $48 billion Future Growth Project at the Tengiz field.

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Export restrictions and Iraq's position

Kazakhstan's production volumes this year were also affected by export disruptions. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, through which more than 80% of the country's oil exports pass to a terminal near Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast of Russia, an aggressor state, suspended loading in July after drone strikes on tankers at the terminal.

Oil and condensate production in Kazakhstan fell by about 21% to 1.63 million barrels per day, compared with the July average of 2.07 million barrels per day. Production at Tengiz declined by 56%. In March, Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry had already reduced its 2026 production plan from 100.5 million to 96–98 million tonnes, citing attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium infrastructure and the situation at Tengiz.

Iraq is challenging the preliminary assessment of its capacity at 4.9 million barrels per day. Baghdad, whose quota stands at 4.431 million barrels per day, is seeking recognition of capacity at around 6 million barrels per day. According to the International Energy Agency, Iraq's sustainable production capacity stands at 4.87 million barrels per day.

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