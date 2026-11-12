Kazakhstan has proposed creating a UN-backed international organization to strengthen global cooperation in water security. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced this at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, Anadolu Agency reports.

Water security in Central Asia

According to Bektenov, Central Asian countries are facing rising temperatures, shrinking glaciers, desertification and water shortages. He stressed the need for closer regional cooperation and invited international partners to support the proposal initiated by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the head of government, Kazakhstan adheres to the Paris Climate Agreement and plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The share of renewable energy sources in the country’s electricity generation has quadrupled over six years to 8%. By 2030, Kazakhstan aims to raise this figure to 15%.

Bektenov also mentioned the development of a green energy corridor together with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, which is intended to supply clean electricity to international markets.

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Kyrgyzstan’s proposals

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev called for increased international climate financing for mountain countries and proposed establishing a Global Mountain Resilience Center. He also appealed to states to support declaring 2028–2037 the UN Decade for Strengthening Mountain Resilience and to hold annual UN climate dialogues on mountain issues.

Kasymaliev recalled the initiative to establish an international trust fund for Kyrgyzstan’s Lake Issyk-Kul. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov pledged to allocate $10 million from the state budget for its establishment.

Moldova’s climate targets

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, in turn, called for more active international cooperation and more accessible climate financing. He said that the share of renewable energy in the country’s electricity generation had increased over six years from about 3% to nearly 30%, while Moldova plans to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2035.

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