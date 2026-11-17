Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the upcoming mid-year update of economic and budget forecasts would include significant savings to combat inflation. Speaking at a conference of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Sydney, he said the government needed to cut spending enough, but not so much as to jeopardize economic growth, The Guardian reports.

Balancing savings and growth

According to Chalmers, the update should ease the current pressure on the economy’s capacity while preserving the ability to provide cost-of-living relief without further intensifying price pressures. He also noted that financial markets appear to believe that interest rates in Australia have already peaked.

The treasurer is under pressure after five interest rate increases, amid rising unemployment and living costs. He explained the focus on savings by higher costs of servicing public debt, rising prices for essential services and other unavoidable expenditures.

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Deficit and tax changes

Chalmers said that since the Labor Party came to power in 2022, the government has delivered total savings of A$180 billion. At the same time, budget documents project a deficit of almost A$10 billion in 2024–2025, A$22.3 billion in 2025–2026, while the expected deficit in the current financial year is A$31.5 billion.

Anthony Albanese’s government is also seeking to pass tax measures announced in the May budget, including a minimum 30% tax on income from discretionary trusts. The Australian Taxation Office plans consultations with businesses on modernizing the system: pre-filling data on contractors’ income and simplifying rules for taxing small benefits under the FBT system.

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