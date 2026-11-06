In California, United States, State Treasurer Fiona Ma was elected lieutenant governor during the midterm elections. She became the first Asian American elected to the second-highest executive office in the state, South China Morning Post reports.

Ma’s political career

The 60-year-old Ma was born in New York to Chinese immigrant parents. She began her political career in San Francisco, where she was elected to the city’s Board of Supervisors. Ma subsequently held several state-level positions and was California’s treasurer before being elected lieutenant governor.

In a statement to SCMP, Ma said her victory honors generations of Asian Americans who overcame barriers and paved the way for those who followed. She also expressed hope that the result would inspire young people, particularly girls and children of immigrants, to dream big and work hard.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Family history in China

Ma’s background has drawn attention from Chinese-language media and online communities. According to Chinese-language publications, her grandfather was Ma Zhen, a lieutenant general in the Republic of China Army who became the first mayor of Kunming in Yunnan province in 1928.

Two of Ma Zhen’s brothers also served as generals. The three brothers were known for their military contributions during the Second Sino-Japanese War, and their family was called a family with “three generals under one roof.” Ma said she learned about her grandfather’s work as mayor of Kunming only later, as she never met him: her grandparents died long before she was born.

According to Chinese-language media, Ma visited her family’s ancestral place in Kunming with her father in 2023. She has also called the story of her parents’ move to the United States an important part of her own political journey. According to Ma, her parents arrived in the country with $3,000 and a dream, and instilled in her the values of hard work, education, perseverance and helping others.

Read us on