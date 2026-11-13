England defeated Croatia 2-1 in a Nations League match at Wembley Stadium in London. Harry Kane converted the winning penalty and made his 126th appearance for the national team, surpassing Peter Shilton in the number of appearances for the England men's national team. The Guardian reports this.

England took the lead midway through the first half. Kane received a pass from Lewis Hall and played a diagonal ball to Jude Bellingham. He volleyed over the bar, after which defender Joško Gvardiol made an error, allowing Morgan Rogers to send the ball into Dominik Livaković's net from close range.

Defensive error and Kane's penalty

Shortly before the end of the first hour of play, Croatia equalised. Following a corner, Jarell Quansah attempted to head the ball back to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but failed to notice Petar Sučić. The Croatian player stuck out his foot and scored.

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England then won a penalty after a tussle in Croatia's penalty area during a corner: VAR determined that Ivan Smolčić had pulled Quansah's shirt. Kane struck down the middle of the goal, and Livaković was unable to save his team. This was the forward's 92nd goal for England and his 27th converted penalty.

A chance in the fight for first place

Croatia had opportunities to equalise late in the match. Nikola Vlašić came closest to scoring in the 82nd minute, shooting just wide of the post after controlling the ball. James Garner also scored for England after coming on as a substitute, but the goal was disallowed because Bellingham was offside.

Before the match, Kane was honoured to mark his record: he entered the pitch with four children and also received awards from Peter Shilton, Luka Modrić and Prince William. The victory allowed Thomas Tuchel's team to retain a chance of overtaking Spain and finishing first in the group in a match in Madrid.

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