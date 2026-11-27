In the United Kingdom, a clip from the upcoming documentary Heal: A Princess of Wales Story was published on the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales. In it, Catherine, Princess of Wales, spoke about her experience of cancer treatment, calling the journey through cancer or another long-term illness lonely. At the same time, she noted that people do not overcome life’s trials alone.

Meeting with a support group

As Rolling Stone reports, in the clip Kate attends a meeting of the Shine Cancer Support group. She told participants that it was important for her to share her own experience, hear their stories, and speak with people who had gone through similar circumstances.

The princess also noted that she had previously spoken very little about this experience outside her family circle. According to her, the illness connected her with many people who are going through their own journey, so the experience ceased to be solely personal.

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Premiere and the three peaks

The film will be shown on the BBC on November 29, and it will air on NBC the following day. In the documentary, Kate recalls her battle with cancer during the Three Peaks Challenge — climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland, and Wales within 24 hours. She completed the challenge in June in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Kate was treated at the Royal Marsden hospital, and proceeds from the film’s distribution will also be donated to this charity.

Kate announced her diagnosis in March 2024 after abdominal surgery performed in January. In September 2024, she said that treatment had ended, and in January 2025, she reported that she was in remission and focused on recovery.

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