Compass, a catering company based in Surrey, United Kingdom, plans to move its primary listing from London to New York. The Guardian reports, citing the Financial Times. The company may announce its intention as early as Tuesday alongside its annual financial results.

Compass is part of the FTSE 100 index and has been listed in London since 1988. The company is valued at approximately £43.6 billion, or $57 billion. Its headquarters are located in Surrey, and its total global workforce exceeds 600,000 people.

Most of the profit is in North America

Compass provides food services to more than 2,000 schools, academies, colleges and universities in the United Kingdom, as well as to some National Health Service hospitals and private offices. The company also supplies prepared food to the Starbucks, Costa and Taco Bell chains.

Last year, about three quarters of Compass's $3 billion profit was generated in North America. In October 2023, the company changed its financial reporting currency from the pound sterling to the US dollar, and in April this year it switched trading in its London shares to dollars.

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Secondary listing in London

According to The Telegraph, Compass intends to retain a secondary listing in London and state that the changes do not threaten its employees in the United Kingdom. The Guardian contacted the company for comment.

Compass's potential decision would become another move by a major company from London to the United States. Ashtead, CRH and Flutter Entertainment previously moved their primary listings to the United States. AstraZeneca also directly listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange this year, equalizing the status of its US and London securities.

According to EY, only seven new listings took place in London in the first half of the year, raising a total of £577 million.

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