Kela tracked employee clicks, dozens disciplined or fired — YLE News

In Finland, the social insurance agency Kela monitored the computer mouse clicks of about 2,000 employees in the summer of 2023 to assess their productivity. As YLE News reports, the review covered from two to six previous months of employees’ work.

Working time review

Kela said the monitoring was a one-time experiment. At the same time, many employees considered it stressful. Kela employs nearly 4,000 specialists processing social benefit applications, managed by more than 300 managers.

Following the monitoring, dozens of employees received reprimands, warnings, or were dismissed. One employee said that the reports recorded in detail when a person took a case from the queue, made a decision, or left a case without progress.

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Dismissals and court ruling

In a presentation prepared following the 2023 review, managers were advised to pay attention to unexpected or insufficiently explained absences, employees’ reluctance to come to the office, and Skype statuses that remained yellow or red for long periods. The document also referred to long breaks between tasks and selective handling of cases.

Kela reported that it had identified an increase in cases of improper use of working time and, on this basis, dismissed ten people in 2024. In the spring of 2026, Finland’s Labour Court found one such dismissal unlawful: in the court’s view, the monitoring reports did not provide a reliable picture of how the employee used working time.

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