Researchers at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom found that 19% of primary cancer tumors and 26% of metastatic tumors have DNA alterations associated with targeted drugs already approved for at least one type of cancer. More than half of the potentially treatable genetic alterations were identified in cancer types for which the relevant drugs are not approved or such alterations are not routinely tested, News-Medical reports.

Analysis of more than 17,000 tumors

The team analyzed whole-genome sequencing data from more than 17,000 tumors. The sample included 11,000 primary tumors from the UK’s 100,000 Genomes Project and 6,000 metastatic tumors from the database of the Dutch Hartwig Medical Foundation.

The scientists searched for alterations that could be directly linked to therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They also assessed genetic alterations for which drugs are still under development or in clinical trials.

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Limits of approvals by cancer type

Targeted drugs are usually approved after trials for specific tumor types. Therefore, a drug authorized to treat one type of cancer through a particular molecular target cannot automatically be used against another type of cancer, even if it has the same DNA alteration.

Rather than looking only for individual mutations, the study used whole-genome sequencing to identify broad patterns of DNA damage. This approach makes it possible, in particular, to detect homologous recombination deficiency — a disruption of one of the most accurate mechanisms of DNA repair in cells.

The study’s senior author, Serena Nik-Zainal, a professor in the Department of Genomic Medicine at the University of Cambridge, noted that not every already approved drug would be suitable for treating another type of cancer. According to her, the results point to possible directions for new clinical trials. The authors also stressed the need to verify whether this approach would improve patient treatment outcomes and whether whole-genome sequencing would be cost-effective. The results were published in The Lancet Oncology.

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