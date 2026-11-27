In Cambridge, United Kingdom, researchers have developed a prototype eVRT ear-worn device for people with dizziness and balance disorders. The system, shaped like headphones, is intended to help patients undergo vestibular rehabilitation at home. The project received two grants totalling £398,701 for the device’s further development, News-Medical reports.

How the system works

eVRT was created by the SENSE laboratory team at the Department of Clinical Neurosciences of the University of Cambridge, led by Professor Manohar Bance. The device measures balance indicators and connects to an app that tracks exercise completion. The app also makes it possible to monitor a patient’s progress, while physiotherapists and clinicians can adjust treatment.

The article notes that 15–20% of the adult population suffer from dizziness and balance disorders. Exercises for the head, eyes and body with specialist physiotherapists can help, but such post-fall support is available in only around one-third of UK National Health Service trusts. Independently performing vestibular exercises at home without supervision often has limited results.

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Grants and home testing

UK Research and Innovation allocated £248,783 to prepare eVRT for manufacturing, including medical device certification and an assessment of routes for supplying it to markets in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States. Manufacturing advice will be provided by Wideblue, while commercialisation is planned through the Pinnacle Neuroscience spin-off company, which is being formed with the involvement of Cambridge Enterprise.

The UK National Institute for Health and Care Research provided a further £149,918 under the NIHR THRIVE programme. These funds are intended for jointly refining the device with patients and healthcare professionals. Work under the grant will include a two-week pilot trial of the system in patients’ homes, as well as interviews with patients, caregivers and clinical specialists across the United Kingdom.

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