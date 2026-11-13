Unified world super-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron will face former world champion Mikaela Mayer in a rematch in Dubai on December 24. The bout will take place on the undercard of a boxing event headlined by Jake Paul’s fight against Cedric Doumbe, Sky Sports reports.

Second fight in four months

Cameron and American fighter Mayer will meet in the ring again four months after their first bout in Birmingham. In August, Cameron defeated Mayer by unanimous decision. Sky Sports called the fight a contender for Fight of the Year.

According to Cameron, the athletes agreed to a rematch before their first fight and fulfilled that agreement. After the defeat, Mayer said she considered herself the winner of the first bout and also said she had worked on correcting mistakes and intended to reclaim the championship belts.

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Dubai event lineup

Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian said Cameron will defend three titles in the rematch. The main event at Coca-Cola Arena will be an eight-round professional cruiserweight bout between Paul and Doumbe. It will be Paul’s first appearance in the ring since his fight with Anthony Joshua.

Doumbe is a two-time Glory welterweight kickboxing champion. His kickboxing record stands at 75 wins, seven losses and one draw, with 45 of those victories coming by knockout. In mixed martial arts, he has a 6-1 record, while in professional boxing he has one win: in 2015, he defeated Mohamed Fodil on points.

The card also includes an eight-round lightweight bout between American Olympian Jamal Harvey, who has a 5-0 record and four knockout wins, and Scotland’s Craig Morgan, who has a 15-1-1 record.

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