Cameron Bruce chosen as Brisbane Lions coach — ABC News Australia

Australian club Brisbane Lions has selected 47-year-old Cameron Bruce as its new senior coach following Chris Fagan’s departure. Bruce previously worked as Fagan’s assistant and is due to be officially presented in the role on Tuesday.

The club’s choice

According to ABC News Australia, Bruce beat other contenders for the role, including Nathan Buckley and Adam Simpson. He has more than a decade of experience as an assistant coach in the Australian Football League.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bruce worked on Fagan’s coaching staff. By selecting him, the club opted for a candidate from within its coaching structure.

Fagan’s successor

Chris Fagan left Brisbane after a decade at the club and joined Carlton as director of coaching. ABC News Australia describes Fagan as a three-time championship winner.

Read us on