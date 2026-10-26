In Kenya, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja promoted 85 senior officers after the Court of Appeal upheld his authority to recruit, manage and promote uniformed personnel. As Nation Kenya reports, promotion letters began to be issued on Friday, just hours after the court ruling.

Promotion of unit heads

General Service Unit commander Johana Tonui became a senior assistant inspector-general of police. The same rank was awarded to National Police Service director of operations Philip Achola Opiyo, Directorate of Criminal Investigations director of operations Samson Kiptum, head of the National Criminal Investigations Academy Ibrahim Jilo, commander of the Government Buildings Protection Unit Eggre Shamalla, and Internal Affairs Unit director Paul Mumo.

The rank of senior assistant inspector-general of police is one level below the position of deputy inspector-general. Those promoted to the rank of assistant inspector-general included William Kiptoo Sawe, head of President William Ruto's escort team; traffic unit commander Stephen Odhiambo Okere; Martin Nyuguto, director of the Homicide Investigation Unit; and John Kimathi Marete, director of corporate communications at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

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Court ruling ended the dispute

A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal dismissed appeals by the National Police Service Commission and the Law Society of Kenya. The court clarified that the commission's powers extend to civilian personnel of the police service, while the inspector-general has independent authority over uniformed personnel.

The promotion of 300 police officers had been suspended because of a dispute between the inspector-general and the National Police Service Commission. Following the court ruling, promotion letters were received by 85 senior officers who had trained at police colleges, as well as 215 junior officers, from corporals to senior sergeants. In total, 1,948 police officers were promoted in the country; the National Police Service expects new appointments as part of preparations for the 2027 general election.

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