Kenya will strengthen security along its border with Ethiopia and is engaging with the neighboring country’s federal government to resolve the conflict in the Moyale area. This was stated by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja during a visit to Kenya’s Moyale, Nation Kenya reports.

Fighting between forces from Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions has been ongoing for two weeks. It has forced thousands of Ethiopians to seek safety in Kenya, while stray bullets and rocket-propelled grenades have also forced dozens of Kenyan families near the border to leave their homes.

Affected areas and evacuation

The areas of Somare, Sessi, Biashara, Lami and Geillu have been most affected by stray munitions. The previous day, two people were injured by stray gunfire, with one incident occurring near Moyale Police Station. During nighttime fighting on the Ethiopian side of the border in the Lami area, bullets damaged houses and a vehicle.

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Kanja also announced plans to allocate more resources and personnel to protect Kenyan territory. According to him, the authorities seek to safely evacuate truck drivers and other Kenyan citizens stranded in Ethiopia. Local residents said that several drivers returning to Kenya have been unable to leave the Moyale–Addis Ababa highway for two weeks.

The number of displaced people is rising

The inspector general visited a temporary shelter for displaced Ethiopians at OMC School, where he promised to strengthen security. He also met with local elders and humanitarian organizations assisting people who have left their homes.

According to Malik Adan, head of the Kenya Red Cross in the Upper Eastern region, the number of displaced people has risen from 36,000 to more than 50,000. Mohamed Guio, deputy chair of the Moyale cross-border committee, called on security agencies to step up patrols to prevent the conflict from spreading into Kenyan territory.

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