Kenyan authorities have launched an investigation following protests at the Hagadera camp, part of the Dadaab refugee complex in northeastern Kenya. During clashes with security forces, protesters damaged the offices of the Department of Refugee Affairs, stole government equipment and entered nearby businesses, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protests over market construction

The unrest began on Saturday morning at the Hagadera camp in Garissa County, near the border with Somalia. Young refugees opposed plans to build a modern market on an open plot. According to police, protesters threw stones at security personnel, and several businesses were forced to suspend operations.

The Department of Refugee Affairs said that its office and other infrastructure were established to serve both refugees and the local Hagadera community. The department stressed that the destruction of facilities hinders the provision of essential services and threatens the peaceful coexistence of communities.

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Search for those involved

Community representative Mahat Moulid suggested that commercial interests dissatisfied with the project may have incited the protests, despite prior consultations with refugee and local resident leaders. Authorities said they are identifying those involved, seeking to recover the stolen property and prevent further unrest.

The Dadaab complex, established in 1991 for people fleeing the civil war in Somalia, has more than 438,000 refugees and asylum seekers. According to the UN Refugee Agency, nearly 97% of them are from Somalia, and more than 145,000 people were in Hagadera as of October 31.

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