In Kenya, the ANITRAC digital livestock identification and traceability system is operating in seven pilot counties — Narok, Kitui, Garissa, Taita-Taveta, Siaya, Kiambu and Tana River — as well as on state farms. According to Jonathan Mueke, principal secretary of the State Department for Livestock Development, each animal is assigned a unique electronic ear tag linked to a centralized secure database, Nation Kenya reports.

The system is intended to record an animal’s owner, grazing locations, vaccinations, movements between counties, as well as slaughter or processing. The data are available through a web portal and a mobile application which, according to the State Department for Livestock Development, can operate in areas without an internet connection.

Control of movement and disease

Officials view ANITRAC as a replacement for branding livestock with hot irons. The system provides for digital transfer of ownership and electronic permits for animal movement. In Mueke’s view, this should make it easier to locate stolen livestock and settle ownership disputes.

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Mueke also said that digital records could help identify the source of foot-and-mouth disease or Rift Valley fever outbreaks more quickly, introduce quarantine restrictions and carry out targeted vaccination. He called the system part of the national One Health strategy.

Legal framework and expansion

As of July 2026, cattle were being registered in the pilot counties and on state farms. The ANITRAC bill has undergone national validation, while regulations for the system are still being developed. The Kenyan government plans to extend registration to all counties in the country and to all livestock.

According to Mueke, traceability may be important for exports of meat, milk and leather, as buyers in Europe, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, China and Saudi Arabia require data on product origin, food safety and animal health.

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