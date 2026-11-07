Kenyan candidate reports machete-wielding mob attack — Nation Kenya

In Kenya, Linda Ogweno, a candidate for the position of women’s representative for Kisumu County, said that a mob attacked her after she spoke at a funeral in Nyamasaria. According to her, the incident occurred at around 6:00 p.m. on Heroes’ Day as she was leaving the grounds of Nyamasaria Primary School, where the ceremony was held.

As Nation Kenya reports, Ogweno spent nearly eight hours at the funeral. While addressing those present, she voiced support for the political slogan Wantam, while several other speakers chanted Tutam. The candidate believes that the ceremony’s master of ceremonies tried to provoke her by specifically asking her to repeat her position before handing her the microphone.

Attack near the exit

After her speech, Ogweno decided to leave because she had arrived at the ceremony on foot and without a car. Near the exit, she stopped to speak with a young man from her area when she saw a group of people running toward her.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the candidate, she was knocked to the ground, while some of those present tried to stop the attack and pull her back toward the ceremony venue. She also said that the attackers tried to take her bag and beat her. Ogweno recalled hearing questions about why she had come to support Wantam and said she saw machetes in the hands of people in the crowd.

Claims of political pressure

Ogweno links the incident to what she considers a hostile atmosphere of political competition in Kisumu County. She claims that young people often expect money from politicians at public gatherings, and refusal may provoke aggression. The candidate places responsibility for the spread of this practice on “elite politicians.”

After the incident, Ogweno began planning exit routes from public events in advance, arranging transportation and seeking help from local acquaintances. She also said that she intends to continue her political activity, including advocating efforts against corruption in education, support for survivors of gender-based violence, and the creation of employment opportunities for young people.

Read us on