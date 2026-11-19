Kenyan world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for using prohibited EPO. Channel NewsAsia reported the decision by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Anti-doping rule violations

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the athlete admitted to anti-doping rule violations. They concern the presence of a prohibited substance, its metabolites or markers in her sample.

Jepchirchir also admitted to a violation related to the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method. This provision of the rules covers both the actual use of prohibited means and an attempt to use them.

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Three-year ban

According to the unit, EPO was described in the statement as a prohibited blood formation-stimulating agent. The AIU announced the three-year ban on Thursday, 19 November.

Jepchirchir is described in the report as a world marathon champion. CNA published this information citing a statement from the anti-doping body.

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