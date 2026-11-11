Nine members of the Kennedy family have filed a lawsuit in the United States against the administration of President Donald Trump. They are asking a federal court to block the construction of a gilded triumphal arch which, they say, would cast a shadow over the graves of their relatives at Arlington National Cemetery and alter the perception of the memorial.

As The Guardian reports, the project involves a 250-foot arch topped with a winged figure resembling the Statue of Liberty. The lawsuit states that the structure would obstruct the open view of the Kennedy memorial graves and could permanently diminish the significance of these memorials.

The family’s arguments

Rory Kennedy and Maxwell Kennedy, speaking on behalf of the family, said that the tall arch would cast a shadow over the graves of their parents and uncles, as well as the burial sites of other Americans who served the country. They called the lawsuit an attempt to protect sacred places that belong to the American people.

President John F. Kennedy, Senator Edward Kennedy, as well as Robert and Ethel Kennedy are buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The plaintiffs believe that the Trump administration violated laws and procedures established by Congress to protect the national memorial.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Judicial restrictions

The lawsuit also claims that the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior allowed construction without the required approval of Congress. The family is asking the court to revoke this authorization and prohibit construction work.

The arch, modeled after Paris’s Arc de Triomphe, has already become the subject of another legal dispute. On November 6, federal judge Tanya Chutkan barred the Trump administration from beginning construction work for 14 days. The U.S. Department of Justice had previously said that the arch would not be completed before the end of Trump’s second presidential term.

The plaintiffs also said that the structure would obstruct the view between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House, which, they claim, were designed to face one another as a symbol of national reunification after the Civil War.

Read us on