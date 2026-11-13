In the United States, White House staff will be required to obtain prior approval from the White House Counsel’s Office for certain meetings with registered lobbyists. The procedure was established in a memorandum by White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, The Hill reports.

Which meetings the requirement applies to

The new procedure applies to meetings on the White House complex grounds with registered lobbyists concerning public policy. A White House representative told the outlet that the memorandum was circulated the day before and that the procedure is “much stricter” than before.

The document also states that the White House Office of Public Liaison (OPL) will continue to serve as the primary point of contact for engagement with external stakeholders.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes in the White House staff

According to the outlet, Miller was appointed White House chief of staff on Friday after the midterm elections. He replaced Susie Wiles, whom some administration officials criticized over her ties to lobbying groups.

Former senior adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services Callie Means claimed that Wiles and her former deputy, James Blair, allegedly held back the Make American Healthy Again initiative in favor of corporate donors. The White House rejected the allegations, saying that the administration did not and will not allow outside groups to influence policy decisions.

Read us on