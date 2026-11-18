In Germany, Volkswagen chief Oliver Blume defended a tough cost-cutting course ahead of collective bargaining talks with the IG Metall trade union. Talks between the employer and the union are due to begin next week in Emden. Blume said the group is in a difficult economic situation, and agreements reached during the bargaining round should help preserve more jobs in Germany, Tagesschau reports.

High costs and uncertain capacity utilization

According to Blume, labor costs at Volkswagen's German plants are more than twice as high in a European comparison. At the same time, employee representatives stress that staff already made their contribution to savings during the 2024 collective agreement. They also note that wage costs account for only 10–15% of the group's total costs.

The Volkswagen chief responded that savings are necessary in all areas. Among the factors that have changed the company's operating conditions, he named US tariffs, intensifying competition in China, as well as global crises and conflicts that have caused costs to rise.

Blume said that there is currently no guaranteed economically viable capacity utilization for Volkswagen plants in Hanover, Emden and Zwickau, as well as the Audi plant in Neckarsulm, for the 2030s. According to him, the Volkswagen and Audi brands are seeking solutions for these sites. One possible option for the Osnabrück plant remains work for the defense industry, but the group will not manufacture weapons systems. This concerns military transport and defense systems.

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Investments and an Audi plant in the US

In the coming years, Volkswagen plans to invest €135 billion worldwide. Many employees fear that the group will direct a significant part of the funds outside Germany, including toward modernizing plants in Spain and Portugal to produce compact electric vehicles, as well as the planned Audi plant in the US, estimated at around €4 billion.

Blume assured that Germany remains one of Volkswagen's key investment destinations, although the company carefully assesses every expense. In Wolfsburg, the group has already canceled a planned multibillion-euro investment related to the transition to electric vehicles, including abandoning a new production method using large cast parts.

Blume also acknowledged the negative reaction of German media to Audi chief Gernot Döllner's participation in a Donald Trump campaign event. He explained that when building plants, companies have to interact with local authorities. The plan to build an Audi plant in the US still requires approval by the supervisory board.

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